Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.13% of T-Mobile US worth $3,426,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,974,370 shares of company stock worth $462,526,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $254.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

