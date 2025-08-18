Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 2,460,315 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.16% of M&T Bank worth $1,768,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $190.29 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

