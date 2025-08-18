Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.1% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.9% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,238.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.80 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

