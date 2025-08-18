Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

