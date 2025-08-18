Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $701.51 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $764.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.