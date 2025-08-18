Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital upgraded Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, August 4th.
Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $4.25 on Monday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
