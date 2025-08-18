Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital upgraded Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wallbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $4.25 on Monday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.