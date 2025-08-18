Wall Street Zen Downgrades Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) to Strong Sell

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

QUBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 4.09. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other news, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,542,996.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,717.60. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,849,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,369,064. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

