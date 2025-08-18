Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) to Sell

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.05. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

