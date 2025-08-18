W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

