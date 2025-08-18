Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.65 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.