Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,746,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,138.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $462.05 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $465.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

