VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET is MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd trimmed its position in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,058,755 shares during the quarter. VNET Group comprises 5.5% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNET opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VNET Group Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.