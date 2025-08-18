Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QD

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Qudian by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Qudian by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Qudian by 609.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qudian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Stock Performance

QD stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69. Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 388.27% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Qudian to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Qudian Profile

(Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

See Also

