Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 132.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 415.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Wall Street Zen cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Harmonic’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

