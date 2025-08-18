VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VirTra Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.53. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%. Analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

VirTra Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VirTra by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VirTra by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

