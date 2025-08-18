VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.53. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%. Analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
