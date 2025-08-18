Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $180.25 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

