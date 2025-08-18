Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,270,000 shares, adeclineof61.8% from the July 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $71.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

