Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Petix & Botte Co’s 10th Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.06 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

