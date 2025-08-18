Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,481,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 11.6% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $920,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.05 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $465.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.78. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

