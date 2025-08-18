United States Cellular Corporation (USM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 23.00 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a 39,900.0% increase from United States Cellular’s previous special dividend of $0.06.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,326. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.73 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.