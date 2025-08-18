United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) CFO Buys $14,500.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Martin bought 500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,495. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of UFCS opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. United Fire Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 131.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jones Trading boosted their price objective on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.