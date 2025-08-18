Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,780,000 shares, adecreaseof43.4% from the July 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

