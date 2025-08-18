Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,200 shares, adecreaseof53.5% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

TBXXF stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

