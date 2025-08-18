Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,200 shares, adecreaseof53.5% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
TBXXF stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Turmalina Metals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Big Rallies Brewing? 3 Analyst Favorites to Watch Closely
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Kratos Keeps Climbing After Q2, But Valuation Risk Looms
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Arista’s Blowout Q2 Is Good News for Chip-Giant Broadcom
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.