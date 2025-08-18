TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $18.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

