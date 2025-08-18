Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

