Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – August 15th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Etsy, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded maritime transport companies—such as container lines, dry-bulk carriers and oil tankers—that move goods and commodities by sea. Their market performance is driven by factors like global trade volumes, freight rates, vessel supply and operating costs (e.g., fuel and charter rates). Because shipping is highly cyclical, these stocks often exhibit significant volatility in response to economic shifts, commodity prices and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,014,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,549. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 8,791,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.61. 3,196,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,840. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,454. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

