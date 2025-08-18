Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 150,221 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,221 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

