The Trade Desk $TTD Stock Holdings Lifted by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $191,935,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,375,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.12 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

