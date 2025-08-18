The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 466,000 shares, agrowthof184.3% from the July 15th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAR opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 74.05%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.62 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

