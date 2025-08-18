The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $195,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

