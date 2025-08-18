The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, anincreaseof82.8% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

