The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, anincreaseof82.8% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.87.
About Caldwell Partners International
