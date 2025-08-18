Summit Securities Group LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Summit Securities Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $33.70 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

