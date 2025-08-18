Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,200 shares, agrowthof110.1% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

SUTNY stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

