Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $83.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 27.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 110.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 58.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

