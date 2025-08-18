Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of STRT opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $83.00.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
