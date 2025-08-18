Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Up 2.0%

Stratasys stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Stratasys by 9.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 28.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.