Stock Repurchase Program Approved by Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Board

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nexxen International Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEXN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nexxen International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

