Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of STC opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,736.01. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,034,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

