State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,948 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $423.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day moving average is $371.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $254.43 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

