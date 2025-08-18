State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and have sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

