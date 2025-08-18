State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,610,845.23. This represents a 76.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,127,213 shares of company stock worth $493,410,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

