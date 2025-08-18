State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $233,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

NYSE JPM opened at $290.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

