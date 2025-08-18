State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $551,790.21. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ROK opened at $342.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $370.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.