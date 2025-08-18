S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

