Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $19,926,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $145.64 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $9,407,691. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

