Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Spectral AI Stock Up 0.5%

MDAI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Spectral AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spectral AI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

About Spectral AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

