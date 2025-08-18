SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $228.26 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.