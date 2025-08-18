SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.