Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 673,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

