Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

SONM opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,627.75% and a negative net margin of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sonim Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $556,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 466,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $699,603.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,771. This represents a 53.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

