Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,300 shares, agrowthof95.3% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently,0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Snail

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail Trading Down 1.5%

SNAL opened at $0.98 on Monday. Snail has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.